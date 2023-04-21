New DOT Plan Would Let BAM Take Over Proposed Bike Lane During Events

The Brooklyn Academy of Music at Ashland Place and Lafayette Avenue. Photo: Ajay Suresh via Flickr
The Brooklyn Academy of Music at Ashland Place and Lafayette Avenue. Photo: Ajay Suresh via Flickr

The Department of Transportation on Thursday revealed a new design for Ashland Place in downtown Brooklyn that attempts to address the concerns of officials from the Brooklyn Academy of Music — by letting the famed cultural institution park its trucks in the bike lane during “special loading events.”

The temporary lane shift would require BAM personnel — and wasn’t enough to win the support of the organization, DOT official Nick Carey told members of Brooklyn Community Board 2’s transportation committee on Thursday.

“BAM has to clear parking for the whole block…and the truck pulls in, parks is the bike lane, and BAM would install barricades in the floating parking lane so that cyclists could still use the space,” Carey said.

BAM’s April 12 letter against redesign, first reported by Streetsblog, came after it had seen DOT’s new plan, according to Carey. A DOT spokesman declined further comment and directed questions to BAM, which did not return a request for comment.

DOT’s Ashland Place proposal originated last summer. The redesign would convert parts of the street, including outside BAM, from from two-way to one-way northbound to make room for a two-way bike lane along the east curb protected by concrete barriers and vertical delineators [PDF].

Little about the proposal has changed outside of the new plan to accommodate BAM’s loading needs, Carey said. BAM would be required to provide its own barricades to establish a temporary bike lane while its trucks occupy the curb.

DOT's plans to accommodate loading for BAM. Photo: NYC DOT
DOT’s plans to accommodate loading for BAM. Photo: NYC DOT

“We think it’s important we have a protected bike lane. We also know that certain stakeholders, like BAM in particular, have unusual loading needs and they need to be accommodated,” Carey said.

“Cyclists might be a little put off when they see a vehicle parked in the bike lane and have to go around it, you have to be careful when you do it, but I think it’s necessary given the context and trying to balance all these uses of space.”

BAM will have to secure a permit anytime it wants to commandeer the bike lane. The design mirrors one that already exists outside the Beacon Theater on the Upper West Side, which Carey admitted is far from ideal.

“It’s not perfect, let’s be clear about that,” Carey said. “It takes an effort on their end, there’s no question.”

Reps for BAM did not appear at Thursday’s committee meeting to share the organization’s perspective — or confirm that they had seen the new proposal.

The Brooklyn Academy of Music opposes a bike lane planned for Ashland Place despite the David Byrne-designed bike racks outside its entrance. Photo: Google maps
BAM opposes the proposed bike lane despite the David Byrne-designed bike racks outside its entrance. Photo: Google maps

Area developer Two Trees, meanwhile, spoke out against the bike lane design telling Streetsblog on March 31 that it “supports the bike lane.”

“While I myself am a biker and Two Trees is definitely adamant about the expansion of the bikes in New York City, we think this proposal may be a little shortsighted and the effect it’ll have on Ashland and the activities that take place there,” testified Two Trees official Fabio Cardona, who suggested instead moving the bike lane to Flatbush Avenue.

DOT hopes to win BAM’s support and start installation this summer, but there’s “no guarantees yet,” Carey warned.

“We’re committed to continuing to work with them. There was no angry ultimatum,” he said.

“They’re a stakeholder and we’re not going anywhere, we’re gonna keep working with them until we find a way to make it work.”

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

DOT Reveals a Flatbush Ave Pedestrian Safety Plan By Atlantic and Fourth

By David Meyer |
Last night DOT presented its initial concept for pedestrian safety improvements near the convergence of Flatbush, Atlantic, and Fourth avenues in Brooklyn [PDF]. The intersection is located at the center of Brooklyn’s largest transit hub, where the Long Island Railroad meets eight subway lines and four MTA bus routes. The Brooklyn Academy of Music and the Barclays […]

Brooklyn CB2 Committee Seeks Better Fort Greene Bike Connections

By Ben Fried |
The transportation committee of Brooklyn Community Board 2 voted unanimously Tuesday night to advance the idea of improving cycling connections between Fort Greene and surrounding neighborhoods. The proposal put forward by committee member Mike Epstein envisions safer bicycling across Flatbush Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, spanning intersections that are currently among the most dangerous in Brooklyn. […]

This Week: Community Boards and Park(ing) Day Are Back

By Streetsblog |
The calendar is packed this week with community board meetings in Manhattan and Brooklyn, a bike-share panel discussion, and on Friday, Park(ing) Day. Check out the full calendar for events not highlighted here. Tuesday: Join TA’s Healthy Streets Solutions workshop to learn how to bring play streets, speed cameras for school zones and other safety improvements to your […]