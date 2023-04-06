Thursday’s Headlines: Criminal Mischief Edition

The huge story yesterday was just how many speeding and parking tickets drivers aren’t paying.

According to the Independent Budget Office, there are currently more than $1 billion in uncollected parking and red light camera-generated fines — a staggering number that builds off of Streetsblog’s reporting earlier this year that tens of thousands of license plates can’t even be read by city speed and red-light cameras.

All the major outlets covered the outrage, including the NY Post, The City, and amNY, but most only focused on the raw numbers, rather than the outrage that the same people who are filling our lungs with pollution, congestion our roadways, making cycling and walking unpleasant, intimidating our kids, killing our seniors and ruining our infrastructure are also not paying when they break the law.

At least Hell Gate played it right: “Bad Drivers Owe NYC $1 Billion,” the reporter-owned website blared. “That’s around double the Parks Department’s annual budget.”

In other news from a four-glasses-of-wine kinda day: