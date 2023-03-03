Friday’s Headlines: We Have a Winner(s) Edition

On Thursday night, our colleagues at Open Plans held their first “Public Space Awards” to honor, well, the award-winning public spaces and, more important, the people who make them happen.

And the winners are:

Best Public Space Evolution Over Time: Meatpacking District (but you knew that)

Most Inspirational Project in NYC: 34th Avenue Open Streets Coalition/Friends of 34th Avenue Linear Park (pictured above; aka the “gold standard” of New York City open streets — but you knew that).

Best Small BID: Park Slope Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District.

Curbside Safety Award: Hoboken Department of Transportation (reminder: zero road deaths in four years, but you knew that!)

Curbside Climate Award: Gowanus Canal Conservancy

Best School Street: Clean Air Green Corridor

Activist Award: Lonnie Hardy, Jennings Open Street, Bronx.

It was a great night. We’d like to congratulate the winners and remind them all that we’d like to drink with them again sometime soon!

In other news: