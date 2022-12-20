Tuesday’s Headlines: Not All Heroes Wear Capes Edition

There’s still time to give a struggling kids the Christmas they deserve.

Council members, state lawmakers, police precincts and others are begging for last-minute Xmas presents that they can distribute to people in need, so it’s imperative that you take a few minutes to go out of your way to drop off something.

Our old man editor took advantage of the friendly staff at Council Member Lincoln Restler’s office at 410 Atlantic Avenue (just east of Bond) to drop off two presents that his kids outgrew before he could give them to them. Staffer Arvind Sindhvani was all too happy to assist and add to the pile of gifts that will make a kid’s day on Sunday.

So please, do what you can. (To find your local Council member, click here. And to donate a coat via NYC Cares, click here). Owing to the pathetic, 1980s nature of the NYPD website, there’s no central listing of precincts accepting gifts, so check the Twitter feed of your local precinct.

And speaking of donations, we’d be remiss if we didn’t try to steal a tiny bit of Xmas mirth away from those kids and remind you of our December Donation Drive, which continues, as you’d expect, through Dec. 31. To donate, just click the yellow icon above. And if you donate, you, too, will be mentioned in an upcoming benefactor honor roll, like this: Thanks, Ian! Thanks, Jonathan (and we’ll tell the boss you love “criminal mischief”)! Thanks, Ryan (and thanks for the kind words)! Thanks, Zeke (aka the Faux Fox)! Thanks, Ross! Thanks, Brian! Thanks, Helen!

Here’s how we feel when you donate to us:

This is a cyclist using his knowledge of physics and aerodynamics to gain a competitive advantage Michael Guerra unclips from his pedals, lies down on the seat and stretches out his legs to achieve ultimate aerodynamic efficiency.pic.twitter.com/FUBFsvMbVk — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) December 19, 2022

Woo-hoo. OK, in other news from yesterday: