Tuesday’s Headlines: Snail’s Pace Edition

TV was all over the Department of Transportation’s gallery show of its design manual (WPIX, NY1). We’ll weigh in at a later date — we got invited to the gallery opening about five hours before curtain … and didn’t have a thing to wear. (Roger Clark’s piece below is a good summary.)

Heard of the #NYC Street Design Manual? It’s the @NYC_DOT guide to everything Streets from Bike Lanes to Public Plazas to Open Streets – now available online and new exhibit @FordhamNYC Lincoln Center @NY1 #Streets #Design pic.twitter.com/DVUDuJxW4r — Roger Clark (@RogerClark41) November 28, 2022

The Daily News had more details about Lucas Aburto, who was killed by a speeding driver at Third Ave. and St. Marks Place on Sunday. He was a father of 12.

The MTA is back on track for an end-of-year opening to Grand Central Madison. (NY Post)

And the agency is about to spend some real cash on accessibility improvements. (Gothamist)

A reckless driver killed himself exiting the Manhattan Bridge. (NYDN)

Take that! Cops say they found the guy who pummeled the traffic agent. (NYDN)

And, finally, the Village Sun makes a fair point about the city’s Wild West streets, but its editorial wrongly demonizes “scooters” when its real issue is with illegal mopeds. Looks like someone needs to buy that newsroom a copy of our Field Guide to Micromobility [free download]!

