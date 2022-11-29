Tuesday’s Headlines: Snail’s Pace Edition

Slow news.
Slow news.

Looks like we weren’t the only newsroom without many clattering keys, as evidenced by the dearth of news in today’s digest.

Here we go:

  • TV was all over the Department of Transportation’s gallery show of its design manual (WPIX, NY1). We’ll weigh in at a later date — we got invited to the gallery opening about five hours before curtain … and didn’t have a thing to wear. (Roger Clark’s piece below is a good summary.)

  • The Daily News had more details about Lucas Aburto, who was killed by a speeding driver at Third Ave. and St. Marks Place on Sunday. He was a father of 12.
  • The MTA is back on track for an end-of-year opening to Grand Central Madison. (NY Post)
  • And the agency is about to spend some real cash on accessibility improvements. (Gothamist)
  • A reckless driver killed himself exiting the Manhattan Bridge. (NYDN)
  • Take that! Cops say they found the guy who pummeled the traffic agent. (NYDN)
  • And, finally, the Village Sun makes a fair point about the city’s Wild West streets, but its editorial wrongly demonizes “scooters” when its real issue is with illegal mopeds. Looks like someone needs to buy that newsroom a copy of our Field Guide to Micromobility [free download]!

So since there’s so little news from yesterday, you have no excuse not to read our great recent stories:

And it’s “Giving Tuesday,” so, um, hint, hint

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Two Manhattan Pedestrians Killed 24 Hours Apart

By Brad Aaron |
Two Manhattan pedestrians were killed in a span of just over 24 hours this week. According to NYPD, on Monday at approximately 10:20 p.m., Steven Reese was crossing E. 125th Street near Lexington Avenue when he was hit by the driver of an eastbound 2004 Chevrolet Suburban. Reese, 58, was pronounced dead on arrival at […]