Thursday’s Headlines: Swan Song Edition

Hey, kids, lift a glass for me: In two days, you won’t have Kessler to kick around anymore!

After three-and-a-half years, I’m leaving Streetsblog for more stable employment (let’s hope…) that comes with a pension.

But, believe me, it doesn’t get more fun this; it’s been a pleasure and an honor to report and edit with (and to provide the final hard consonant of) the alliterative Streetsblog crew of Kuntzman, Cuba, Colon and Coburn. They are among the most dedicated, big-hearted newspeople in the business and spend their every working moment making the city’s streets safer for all New Yorkers.

And please embrace our fresh face, “Double Duty” Duggan, who will be turning out scoop after scoop for your enjoyment and erudition.

As for me, I will miss many aspects of editing this crusading publication, such as making garbage jokes (“pail imitation”), writing the (sometimes goofy) headlines, and helping activists give voice to their opinions. I will not miss covering (often vituperative) community board meetings, or deleting the ad hominem invective that often surfaces in Streetsblog’s comments. (As always, please avoid gratuitous profanity and personal insults and stick to substantive policy disagreements. Did you think I’d leave you without a schoolmarmish admonition?)

I hope readers feel that I have filed some diverting dispatches, turned a piquant phrase here and there, and contributed my share to the welfare of our common enterprise, this great city.

And with that, the news:

