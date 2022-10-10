Monday’s Headlines: Wait Til Next Year Edition

Here’s hoping you didn’t waste your weekend watching the Mets tear your heart out over and over and over again. And if you did, here’s hoping you read the Hell Gate description of the special hell it is to be a Met fan.

We would be remiss if we didn’t, of course, say, “Wait ’til next year!” or blame Mayor Adams for his prediction that the Mets would go to the World Series, as the Post reported. The least we can do is offer some begrudging support for the only New York team remaining in the quest for the World Series. So consider it done.

Moving on. First, a programming note: We’re off today to commemorate Indigenous Peoples Day, but we’ll be back with a full lineup of news on Tuesday. But we wanted to make sure to give you a summary of all the weekend news you might have missed while you were googling, “Worst batting average with runners in scoring position history”:

The Daily News editorialized in favor of a Bronx rezoning that had become oddly controversial because Council Member Marjorie Velazquez opposed it … until she suddenly didn’t. We’re not sure the News should cheer the end of “member deference” just yet, though.

Gridlock Sam offered drivers some hints at avoiding parking tickets. But we just want justice. (NYDN)

As legal weed prepares to roll out, New York State is struggling to find ways to ensure that motorists don’t drive stoned. (NY Post)

Another weekend crash was apparently a case of revenge. (NY Post)

A reckless driver who injured pedestrians in The Bronx turned himself into the nearest precinct after a crowd of witnesses turned rightfully ugly. Coverage and a photo in the Post show a car with a fake (and expired) plate.

The driver of a speeding Cadillac Behemoth turned Second Avenue into a demolition derby (Upper East Site). Curb Jumping NYC had aftermath video:

Meanwhile, driver idiocy isn’t limited to Manhattan, either:

Food for thought from our friend Charles Komanoff: Higher interest rates mean that congestion pricing is going to have to raise more money than once thought. If the MTA’s cost of money rises, it’ll need $1.15 billion, not the much-reported $1 billion, to generate the $15 billion in bonds required by law.

In case you missed it, late last week, Gothamist followed our huge scoop about the Sanitation Department’s $4-million contract with the McKinsey consulting firm to figure out how to containerize trash like virtually all other cities do. Reporter Sophia Chang was gracious to link to us.

Then on Sunday, Times columnist Ginia Bellafante also (sort of) linked to our scoop in her larger, “Our Garbage, Ourselves” piece. The more the merrier, we say — anything to keep the pressure on the Adams administration to solve the problem of the daily rat buffet on the sidewalk.

Here’s the story about alleged nepotism that earned the Post so much ire from the Adams administration this weekend.

The “Forgotten New York” guy Jeremiah Moss (not his real name) has a new book out. Hell Gate got the skinny.

A tow truck driver was killed in a crash as he tried to help another motorist (NYDN, NY Post) and his comrades held a rally in protest:

