Monday’s Headlines: Apples and Honey Edition
Forgive us if we get a little bit of a slow start this morning, but we indulged in a bit too many apples and too much honey last night as we rang in 5783 last night.
But we did manage to read through all the stories over the weekend to give you this handy news digest:
- Believe us, we run Mayor Adams’s plates every chance we get, but some must have slipped past us: The Post reports that the mayor’s security detail racked up three camera-issued speeding tickets in the past five months. It would have been nice if the Post had linked to our recent stories about three city Republicans who have gotten tickets recently, including Council members Inna Vernikov (23 speeding tickets!), Joanne Ariola (27!) and Joe Borelli (one, but it was in France!).
- Transit advocates rallied for better service. (amNY, Gothamist)
- In case you missed it, Christopher Robbins had a crackerjack mystery: Who is the Assembly member with the Maserati parked illegally in front of Zero Bond? (Hell Gate)
- There was plenty of weekend CARnage, of course:
- A hit-and-run driver killed a woman in Brooklyn. (NYDN, NY Post)
- Another hit-and-run driver fatally struck a woman with his car during a melee in Queens. (NYDN, NY Post)
- A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Queens. (NY Post)
- A hit-and-run driver critically injured a pedestrian in Brooklyn. (amNY)
- A cyclist in Brooklyn was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver (seeing a pattern here?), NYPD reported (no coverage except Local Accident Reports)
- Meet Steve Cuozzo’s favorite New Yorker. (NY Post)
- The Daily News did its big, long-awaited takeout on the scourge of drag racing, which was good. But we can’t help wondering why the mainstream press is so silent about the everyday scourge of regular car use.
- Ginia Bellafante really went after Mayor Adams in this unflattering comparison between Mayor Swagger and Mayor Wu of Boston. Sometimes, the best way to get stuff done is to get stuff done. (NY Times)
-
Get past the clickbait headline for the real news: participatory budgeting won’t get you any bike lanes. (Upper East Site)
-
Larry Penner urged everyone to participate in Car-Free Day last week. Did it work? (Mass Transit)
- And finally, our nattily dressed, eagle-eyed, pedal-pushing sometime freelancer Aaron Short spotted this gargantuan limo outside the (supposedly climate friendly) Global Citizen concert on Fifth Avenue in the 80s on Saturday and wondered, “At what point is this considered a bus?” (Answer: When it picks up regular folk.)