Friday’s Headlines: Remembering the Queen Edition
The big story yesterday was the death of Queen Elizabeth, about which far more learned minds can opine.
Or tweet truly bizarre stuff, like Bedford-Stuyvesant Council Member Chi Ossé:
Elizabeth The Second dying just made me realize I never put you First. I should have always treated you like the Queen you are. I guess I just wish you and I could still be as United as the Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Anyway you don’t have to text back. pic.twitter.com/MFaFwMJRD4
— Council Member Chi Ossé (@CMChiOsse) September 8, 2022
However you felt about the Queen (and Mayor Adams ordered the flags at half-mast, so we know where he’s coming from), here’s how we want to remember her:
OK, she was just Princess Elizabeth back when she was last spotted on a bike, but we appreciate that she tried to lead by example. True, royal experts never did spot Her Highness on a bike after she got promoted, but it certainly wasn’t for lack of trying (looking at you, Hola).
That said, the incoming monarch has plenty of two-wheeling (and two-timing — ba-da-bing!) experience. Here are two shots we spotted on the internets:
So, welcome to the war on cars, King Charles III!
In other news:
- Speaking of big stories, our editor had a hot take on the surrender of Steve Bannon.
- The new school year opened and some families had bus troubles. (NYDN)
- Speaking of schools, a Queens Council member whom we caught speeding 27 times through school zones has called for more security inside school buildings. (QNS)
- Some Upper East Siders want to take the fun out of being a kid because, you know, parking. (Upper East Site)
- Like Streetsblog, Gothamist covered the environmental coalition’s call to rein in “last mile” trucking facilities.
- Former MTA chief Richard Ravitch is worried that congestion pricing will be gutted by gutless pols. (amNY)
- The Post followed Katie Honan’s City scoop yesterday about the mayor hoping to keep the ferry system afloat by getting it to turn a profit.
- The Times did a great look at racist highways — and why the keep happening.
- Uber and Lyft dropped their mask requirements. (Engadget)
- And, finally, DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez was in Boston for the NACTO conference — and when it comes to getting around town, he showed all pols how it’s done:
Commissioner Rodriguez is at @NACTO in Boston today to share with and learn from other transportation leaders from across the country. He spoke on a panel about building and upgrading bikeways. #DesigningCities #NACTO2022 pic.twitter.com/wnYleXwHeA
— NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) September 8, 2022