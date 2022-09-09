Friday’s Headlines: Remembering the Queen Edition

The big story yesterday was the death of Queen Elizabeth, about which far more learned minds can opine.

Or tweet truly bizarre stuff, like Bedford-Stuyvesant Council Member Chi Ossé:

Elizabeth The Second dying just made me realize I never put you First. I should have always treated you like the Queen you are. I guess I just wish you and I could still be as United as the Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Anyway you don’t have to text back. pic.twitter.com/MFaFwMJRD4 — Council Member Chi Ossé (@CMChiOsse) September 8, 2022

However you felt about the Queen (and Mayor Adams ordered the flags at half-mast, so we know where he’s coming from), here’s how we want to remember her:

OK, she was just Princess Elizabeth back when she was last spotted on a bike, but we appreciate that she tried to lead by example. True, royal experts never did spot Her Highness on a bike after she got promoted, but it certainly wasn’t for lack of trying (looking at you, Hola).

That said, the incoming monarch has plenty of two-wheeling (and two-timing — ba-da-bing!) experience. Here are two shots we spotted on the internets:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

So, welcome to the war on cars, King Charles III!

In other news:

Speaking of big stories, our editor had a hot take on the surrender of Steve Bannon.

The new school year opened and some families had bus troubles. (NYDN)

Speaking of schools, a Queens Council member whom we caught speeding 27 times through school zones has called for more security inside school buildings. (QNS)

Some Upper East Siders want to take the fun out of being a kid because, you know, parking. (Upper East Site)

Like Streetsblog, Gothamist covered the environmental coalition’s call to rein in “last mile” trucking facilities.

Former MTA chief Richard Ravitch is worried that congestion pricing will be gutted by gutless pols. (amNY)

The Post followed Katie Honan’s City scoop yesterday about the mayor hoping to keep the ferry system afloat by getting it to turn a profit.

The Times did a great look at racist highways — and why the keep happening.

Uber and Lyft dropped their mask requirements. (Engadget)

And, finally, DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez was in Boston for the NACTO conference — and when it comes to getting around town, he showed all pols how it’s done: