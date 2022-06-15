Wednesday’s Headlines: Meet the Citi Bike Sisyphus

Scott Ambinder (inset) has docked at all 1,674 Citi Bike stations (though that number just changed, which explains why his ride history now has lots of white dots.
Scott Ambinder (inset) has docked at all 1,674 Citi Bike stations (though that number just changed, which explains why his ride history now has lots of white dots.

Today, we turn the headlines over to our friend Clarence Eckerson at Streetfilms to share his fun movie about Scott Ambinder, the obsessive amazing New Yorker who has docked at every single one of Citi Bike’s 1,600-plus docks.

Except there’s one problem: Citi Bike keeps adding docks. Which mean this cycling Sisyphus keeps extending his ride history range.

Check out the film below:

Now, let’s get to yesterday’s news — today!:

  • Six progressive Council members who voted against a sure-to-pass city budget this week were punished by Speaker Adrienne Adams (while five GOP members weren’t) (NY Post). The opposition stemmed from the fact that the budget wasn’t progressive enough (Gothamist).
  • Hat tip to Friend of Streetsblog Christopher Robbins for his great Hell Gate story on the shortcomings of the DOT’s just launched “better barriers” pilot.
  • Paul Krugman went to Europe — and all you got was this razor-sharp column about how America ain’t the greatest country on earth. (NY Times)
  • This is hysterical: For some reason, Google has renamed Bedford Avenue “Maple Avenue” on its popular map app. (North Brooklyn TA group via Twitter)
  • Good at math: Kevin Duggan of amNY really nailed the DOT for its slow plan to help senior pedestrians. We also covered the presser.
  • The seemingly annual lifeguard shortage is really steaming us public pool-goers! (Gothamist)
  • Whatever happened to the city coming up with real guidelines for outdoor dining areas? Huh? (The City)
  • G as in “Gosh darn it!”: Weeknight repairs are coming to the little engine that could. (Gothamist)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

5 Highlights From Last Night’s Bike-Share vs. Parking Meeting

By David Meyer |
Last night’s Brooklyn Community Board 6 bike-share forum lacked the fireworks of previous meetings — no physical threats this time. While the tone was civil, the demands from the anti-bike-share crowd weren’t exactly reasonable. So far, Citi Bike has proven incredibly popular in CB 6, with some stations getting as much as seven rides per dock each day. That’s […]