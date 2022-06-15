Wednesday’s Headlines: Meet the Citi Bike Sisyphus
Today, we turn the headlines over to our friend Clarence Eckerson at Streetfilms to share his fun movie about Scott Ambinder, the
obsessive amazing New Yorker who has docked at every single one of Citi Bike’s 1,600-plus docks.
Except there’s one problem: Citi Bike keeps adding docks. Which mean this cycling Sisyphus keeps extending his ride history range.
Check out the film below:
Now, let’s get to yesterday’s news — today!:
- Six progressive Council members who voted against a sure-to-pass city budget this week were punished by Speaker Adrienne Adams (while five GOP members weren’t) (NY Post). The opposition stemmed from the fact that the budget wasn’t progressive enough (Gothamist).
- Hat tip to Friend of Streetsblog Christopher Robbins for his great Hell Gate story on the shortcomings of the DOT’s just launched “better barriers” pilot.
- Paul Krugman went to Europe — and all you got was this razor-sharp column about how America ain’t the greatest country on earth. (NY Times)
- This is hysterical: For some reason, Google has renamed Bedford Avenue “Maple Avenue” on its popular map app. (North Brooklyn TA group via Twitter)
- Good at math: Kevin Duggan of amNY really nailed the DOT for its slow plan to help senior pedestrians. We also covered the presser.
- The seemingly annual lifeguard shortage is really steaming us public pool-goers! (Gothamist)
- Whatever happened to the city coming up with real guidelines for outdoor dining areas? Huh? (The City)
- G as in “Gosh darn it!”: Weeknight repairs are coming to the little engine that could. (Gothamist)