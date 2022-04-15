Friday’s Headlines: Ed Grayson, We Hardly Knew Ye Edition

The best thing about riding your bike around town? You never know what you’re going to encounter.

That happened yesterday for our old man editor. He rolled off the Brooklyn Bridge only to run headlong into two long lines of green-clad Department of Sanitation workers flanking Worth Street as they waited for Commissioner Ed Grayson — 23 years strong in the department — to walk out for the last time (thanks to Mayor Adams inexplicably sending him into retirement).

It was a great event: Bagpipes, flowers, plaques, a short-but-heartfelt speech, hugs (we swear, Grayson grabbed our editor, not the other way around!). No one had a bad thing to say about Grayson, who is every inch a Sanitation life, having followed his father and mother into the department, starting in 1999 at the bottom before working his way to the top job.

He shook a few hundred hands and then jumped into his city car for his last official ride home (the car stays with the city, of course). Oh, and we’d be remiss if we didn’t point out that Grayson’s driver got a speeding ticket on the Highlander SUV on Jan. 24 in Prospect Heights (no idea if Grayson was in the car, but just sayin’).

In any event, we always found Grayson a straight shooter and accessible. Plus, he got us narrow snow plows for bike lanes. If that doesn’t cement a legacy, what will?

Here’s a slideshow so you can say you were there:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In other news: