Tuesday’s Headlines: Zero Vision Edition

Why did Vision Zero fail in America? Why are deaths rising again in cities such as New York and Los Angeles — both of which were, at one time, models for how transportation officials could reduce crashes and deaths with a combination of road redesign, enforcement, education and car reduction strategies?

The reason, argues David Zipper in this compelling Bloomberg piece, is the same reason that we have failed on climate change, or failed on affordable housing, or failed on any number of urgent matters that we all know need to be addressed by aren’t.

We just don’t seem capable of doing what needs to be done. In the case of road violence, the answer is clear: We need to engineer every street — not just a few Vision Zero corridors — to make it impossible for drivers to race at excessive speeds or to kill pedestrians when they make the inevitable mistake that humans inevitably make. We need to reduce the size of, and the overall number, of cars. We need to take driving privileges away from those who abuse them.

This isn’t rocket science. But it’s also not human nature. After all, in the face of her own government’s mandates to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Gov. Hochul last week erased the state’s gas tax, which reduces driving and funds transit.

We don’t do what we need to do. So of course people are dying and the planet is warming.

In other news: