Wednesday’s Headlines: The State of the Union is Long Edition
We got tied up watching Amtrak Joe go on for a while last night, so let’s right to our daily news digest:
- A man riding a stand-up electric scooter was killed by a truck driver near the Hunts Point Market. (NYDN)
- Gov. Hochul is taking heat for her predecessor’s Penn Station boondoggle. (NY Post, amNY)
- Only in New York, kids, only in New York: It turns out that drug kingpin “Alpo” Martinez wasn’t killed because of anything related to his profession, but because of his obnoxious driving. If he had been a regular cyclist, he’d be alive today. (NY Times)
- Jose Martinez had a nice story about the city’s first green taxicab driver — who is hanging up the jumper cables after struggling for almost nine years. (The City)
- Everything about Cody Lyon’s piece in City Limits about the rise in road violence is true. So why was it labeled “opinion”?
- Enjoy Gothamist’s photo spread of the real last ride of the R-32 Brightliners.
- And don’t miss the Department of Environmental Protection hearing about idling today at 11 a.m. (info here). Christine Berthet says it’s going to be infuriating, as repeat offenders like Verizon and Spectrum seek exemptions to continue to pollute our air.