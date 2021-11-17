Wednesday’s Headlines: AirTrain Think Tank Edition

Our top story of the day was that the Port Authority — which was in charge of building the “wrong way” LaGuardia AirTrain — had followed the advice of advocates and brought in the MTA for a rethink.

According to stories in the Daily News, amNY and Bloomberg, the car-loving PANYNJ has commissioned a panel of “transit experts” to reexamine how to connect LaGuardia Airport to the rest of the city.

The panel includes former city DOT Commissioner Janette Sadik-Khan.

“Officials from the MTA will also be on the panel to contribute ‘analysis of mass transit options, specifically the subway and bus alternatives,'” Clayton Guse of the Daily Newsuh reported, quoting the Port Authority press release.

There’s nothing better and easier than setting aside four north-south streets in Jackson Heights as car-free busways, so why not start there?

In other news from a pretty slow day: