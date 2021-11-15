Monday’s Headlines: The Zero Vision of Vision Zero Edition

We didn’t post anything about last week’s Manhattan Community Board 7 Transportation Committee meeting because it ended up being yet another gathering of entitled Upper West Siders demanding that e-bike riders be mandated to wear helmets (which won’t make the public safer) and register their legal bikes (which are not required to be registered under state law). This debate was pointless because we all know what will keep all road users safe: city policies that discourage cars, better road designs that make it harder to drive excessively fast, bike lanes that are wide enough to accommodate micro-mobility modes of various speeds, and a vast expansion of pedestrian space. Right now, the city is doing none of that.

But why not? Another little tidbit from the meeting might provide a clue. As part of a broad-ranging back-and-forth with committee members, DOT official Julia Kite-Laidlaw was asked about the death of cyclist Jeffrey Williamson earlier this year at the intersection of Central Park West and 86th Street — killed even though he was in a protected bike lane because the truck driver made a right turn in front of him and crushed him under his back wheels.

Kite-Laidlaw said the DOT had explored alternative designs, but none was going to be 100 percent safe. Then she said something odd, so we’ll quote it in full from the transcript:

We could do separate signal phases for southbound left turns, but that when we modeled it resulted in multiple block queuing and like backups and spillbacks [for cars], and we know that would in turn create even more dangers to say, pedestrians. If we now had more extensive backups and blocking of the box also for buses, the two-way design created some difficult head-on collision for the proposed southbound lanes. Please rest assured that we did look at alternative designs very seriously and ultimately, the one that we chose was the one we believed would be most safe and our engineers were very disturbed by the fatality and again, we are very sorry that this happens, but as much as we try, we have to go with what our best engineering skills tell us, and unfortunately, I mean we can not play god, and we can only continue to look at what are the best case scenarios we can create with engineering.

This is not to knock Kite-Laidlaw, but her comments remind us anew that the slogan over at DOT really is “Safety third” or “Safety fourth,” rather than where it should be: first. The agency’s engineers certainly know plenty of ways to make two-way Central Park West safer: step one would be to reduce car lanes. Step two would be to eliminate left turns. Step three would be to reduce free parking (which is a leading cause of double-parking and was once a priority for this since remade board). All of that would take real vision, which is what Vision Zero is supposed to be about.

In other news:

