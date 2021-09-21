Tuesday’s Headlines: Gridlock Alert Day Photo Op Edition

It’s another “Gridlock Alert Day,” which means it’s another day for the city Department of Transportation to surrender.

Meanwhile, someone is doing something: the Hudson Square BID announced on Monday that it would once again deploy its “pedestrian safety managers” (aka adult crossing guards) all week during the evening rush at key intersections on Varick Street (Houston, King, Charlton, Vandam, Spring and Clarkson).

The whole thing is sad. Certainly, we think it’s great that a group of citizens (in this case, the business community in the way West Village) wants to protect vulnerable road users. But it’s supposed to be the city’s job to protect us from gridlock, not make us fend for ourselves. And while Hudson Square has a well-funded business improvement district, what of the other neighborhoods in the city where the Department of Transportation is merely waving the white flag of “Gridlock Alert” tweets rather than actually restricting the entry of cars into the city on certain days (as our editor pointed out in his still-scintillating Daily News op-ed the other day)?

Think about what “Gridlock Alert” really means: It means that the city has no plan to properly manage the out-of-town drivers who brutalize our neighborhoods and force everyone outside their car to just deal with it. How about bring pro-active, Mr. Mayor? We suppose that’s too much to expect from an administration that needs someone to die before fixing a notorious street.

But you’ve been warned: stay away from the entire East Side of Manhattan (NY Post) or follow the lead of former London Mayor Boris Johnson, who knows what to do in our city (and his own):

You know East Side traffic must be bad when British prime minister Boris Johnson decides to speed walk to the UN with his security detail. #unga @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/Mg79ZDJBlY — N. J. Burkett (@njburkett7) September 21, 2021

Or calm yourself by reading Dave Colon’s deep analysis of this week’s upcoming congestion pricing public comment meetings — timelier than ever!

