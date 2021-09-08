A Round and a Roundy: The Mayor’s Answer to Everything

This week’s cartoon mines familiar territory for our national treasure cartoonist, Bill Roundy.

After the subway flooded last week, many were underwhelmed by Mayor de Blasio’s tepid response, but only Roundy had the guts to put ol’ Sleepy Bill’s initiative into perspective, reminding us all that the only thing that seems to get this guy out of bed is cops (and allowing cops to park in bike lanes).

All of Bill Roundy’s cartoons are archived here.