A Round and a Roundy: Night of the Living Cuomo

Andrew Cuomo will soon be gone, but his evil creations may live on for years.

As our national treasure cartoonist Bill Roundy points out today, the delay in congestion pricing will continue (the Times quoted future governor Kathy Hochul as saying the already approved Midtown tolling plan needs another look), the wrong-way AirTrain is set to break ground this summer, the toxic culture of Albany persists, etc. etc.

Hopefully, Roundy’s hot take will start a conversation that changes the prevailing narrative about “Master Builder” Cuomo, whose well-documented bullying, cronyism, and long periods of apathy toward, then micromanagement of, transportation should erase whatever positive feelings may be lingering from Cuomo’s first COVID press conferences (before Assembly Member Ron Kim exposed Cuomo for lying about nursing homes, that is).

He’ll be gone on Aug. 24. His monsters will linger.

All of Bill Roundy’s cartoons are archived here.