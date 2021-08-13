Friday’s Headlines: #LGM Edition
Our editor took a
well-deserved self-serving day off yesterday to watch the Mets in a double-header against the Nats, and he picked right because not only did the Metsies sweep, but it was a super-slow news day for the mainstream media. Let’s get right to it:
- Here’s one argument to make when privileged elites complain that the city “is going to hell”: The latest Census figures make it clear that people really want to live here. (NY Post, Gothamist)
- Speaking about how people feel about the city, the Times is conducting an unscientific poll.
- Carmageddon is upon us. (amNY)
- In case you missed it, the Daily News followed our spellbinding map of how rich neighborhoods have better tree cover with an op-ed about how climate change is indeed a racial justice issue.
- Lime, the scooter company, will have a “scooter academy” today from 10 a.m.-noon on the Yates Avenue Open Street (between Burke and Adee avenues. You gotta learn, Bronx residents, because scooter-share launches on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Streetsblog was jam packed with stories:
- We covered the MTA’s decision to drop the permit requirement for bringing a bike on the Metro-North or LIRR (Gothamist also covered).
- We did a curtain-raiser on next Tuesday’s launch of scooter-share in the Bronx.
- We had that letter from Port Authority workers criticizing Gov. Cuomo’s wrong-way AirTrain.
- And we covered an electric truck event in the Bronx.
- And finally, we spotted the newly paved surface of 39th Avenue in Queens (photo below) — and hoped that the roadway wasn’t restriped because the DOT is starting to build its first bike boulevard.