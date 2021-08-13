Friday’s Headlines: #LGM Edition

Our editor took a well-deserved self-serving day off yesterday to watch the Mets in a double-header against the Nats, and he picked right because not only did the Metsies sweep, but it was a super-slow news day for the mainstream media. Let’s get right to it:

Here’s one argument to make when privileged elites complain that the city “is going to hell”: The latest Census figures make it clear that people really want to live here. (NY Post, Gothamist)

Speaking about how people feel about the city, the Times is conducting an unscientific poll.

Carmageddon is upon us. (amNY)

In case you missed it, the Daily News followed our spellbinding map of how rich neighborhoods have better tree cover with an op-ed about how climate change is indeed a racial justice issue.

Lime, the scooter company, will have a “scooter academy” today from 10 a.m.-noon on the Yates Avenue Open Street (between Burke and Adee avenues. You gotta learn, Bronx residents, because scooter-share launches on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Streetsblog was jam packed with stories: