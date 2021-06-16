Wednesday’s Headlines: Fireworks Edition
Fireworks were going off over the harbor last night to celebrate New York’s reopening and the end the COVID restrictions (and you thought we were all just celebrating Kevin Durant’s second half).
In other news from another slow day (for the mainstream media):
- Once again, the Daily News did its darndest to absolve the driver of a car that backed over an 8-year-old Bronx boy on Tuesday. Memo to New York’s Hometown Paper: Drivers run over people; cars don’t.
- The paper did a better job with its coverage of a man who was struck by a driver on Delancey Street yesterday (but amNY did not).
- There is still a shortage of bikes. (Gothamist)
- NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea really botched his interview with Jami Floyd on WNYC, basically lying about the police crackdown in Mott Haven last year. (WNYC)
- The NYPD will hold a gripe session with Greenwich Village residents — a “town hall” style event that will consist entirely of neighborhood residents asking the cops to clean out “their” park. But the city should be careful what the well-heeled wish for. (Village Sun)
- We were happy to see Mayor de Blasio enjoy a slice of pizza at his morning news conference by eating it the normal way — without a knife and fork (Gothamist). Or, as our old man editor quipped to the mayor, “As God and Ray intended it.” (Mayoral transcript)