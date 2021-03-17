A Round and a Roundy: Bill’s Belated Bailout

Leave it to Sleepy de Blasio to propose a taxi driver recovery plan that is late and insufficient.

That’s how our national treasure cartoonist Bill Roundy sees the mayor’s $65-billion fund, which offers interest-free loans and some grants to drivers who are already way underwater and being preyed on by multiple predators.

We hope it will encourage our elected officials to do more for suffering drivers (as Charles Komanoff has been urging), but we’re not optimistic.

