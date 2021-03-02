A Round and a Roundy: Don’t Touch the NYPD Pickle!

Like the rest of us, national treasure cartoonist Bill Roundy watched last week’s Council hearing debacle where the NYPD opposed a bill that would transfer its collision investigation responsibilities to the Department of Transportation, which would likely to conduct such investigations with a greater eye towards safety.

But even as it opposed losing its Collision Investigation Squad, the NYPD also said it didn’t want the squad expanded so that it could investigate more than 1 percent of the injury-causing crashes in the city — a number so low that it’s no wonder the DOT doesn’t learn enough from the tens of thousands of crashes that hurt people every year.

It’s like 100 injury-causing crashes a day in this city!

Well, our cartoonist has seen enough, so he put the NYPD’s selfishness into a cartoon. We hope you relish it as much as we do.

