OPEN! ‘Cherry Walk’ Stretch of Hudson River Greenway Has Finally Been Fixed

We heard late in the week that the Parks Department had finally finished its long-overdue repairs of the Cherry Walk segment of the Hudson River Greenway — so we sent our top correspondent, Peter Frishauf, over there and he confirmed the news.

Here’s a slideshow of copyboy Frishauf’s findings:

The return of the Cherry Walk segment between 100th and 125th streets on the busiest bike path in North America has been long-awaited by cyclists, who have been frustrated by delays, poor communication by the Parks Department and justified complaints about a poorly planned and marked detour onto dangerous Riverside Drive, where drivers speed.

And after a lovely ride up the newly refurbished Cherry Walk one can continue by the splendid Hudson River to this always moving site by the George Washington Bridge. A peaceful city at 8:45 PM. Sweet pic.twitter.com/qj8L34O43W — pfrishauf (@pfrishauf) January 17, 2021

But that’s all (sort of) forgotten now, as you can see in Frishauf’s charming video: