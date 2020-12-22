A Round and a Roundy: The Difference Between Real and Fake Bike Lanes

We love when our cartoonist, Bill Roundy, gets all metaphorical. But the other day, he found himself sick and tired of hearing politicians misunderstand what a real bike lane and what a fake bike lane is.

A real bike lane has a barrier to prevent (or at least deter) a driver from veering into the cyclist’s space. Anything else is just paint on a road.

Which reminded Roundy of another type of safety metaphor (complete with cartoon T-bone).

