SEE IT: The George Hahn Method of Cycling: ‘Don’t Ride Like a Dick’

Actor. Writer. Minor social media legend. Gentleman cyclist.

This week, Streetfilms tagged along with actor George Hahn for a very special episode: “How to Ride Like a Gentleman.”

In this film, we explore the city with Hahn and learn these valuable tips:

“Don’t ride like a dick.” Don’t roll through crosswalks or frighten pedestrians. There’s no reason for that. “It’s just rude,” he says.

Don’t ride your bicycle on the sidewalk.

Don’t ride against traffic. “It’s dangerous…and rude to everyone,” Hahn says.

Don’t buy special clothes. (Hahn has ridden in a tuxedo, but you knew that.)

Of course, Hahn is courteous to make a point: there is a larger danger on our streets. Watching an SUV driver rudely inch into a crosswalk, Hahn observes the most important rule of the road: “Your destination is no more important than anyone else’s,” he says.

But most of all, Clarence Eckerson’s film is a fun romp. (Come for the George Hahn hamsteak, but stay for the Ken Coughlin soundbite at the very end.)

Follow George Hahn on Twitter @georgehahn.