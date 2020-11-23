SEE IT: The George Hahn Method of Cycling: ‘Don’t Ride Like a Dick’
Actor. Writer. Minor social media legend. Gentleman cyclist.
This week, Streetfilms tagged along with actor George Hahn for a very special episode: “How to Ride Like a Gentleman.”
In this film, we explore the city with Hahn and learn these valuable tips:
- “Don’t ride like a dick.” Don’t roll through crosswalks or frighten pedestrians. There’s no reason for that. “It’s just rude,” he says.
- Don’t ride your bicycle on the sidewalk.
- Don’t ride against traffic. “It’s dangerous…and rude to everyone,” Hahn says.
- Don’t buy special clothes. (Hahn has ridden in a tuxedo, but you knew that.)
Of course, Hahn is courteous to make a point: there is a larger danger on our streets. Watching an SUV driver rudely inch into a crosswalk, Hahn observes the most important rule of the road: “Your destination is no more important than anyone else’s,” he says.
But most of all, Clarence Eckerson’s film is a fun romp. (Come for the George Hahn hamsteak, but stay for the Ken Coughlin soundbite at the very end.)
Follow George Hahn on Twitter @georgehahn.