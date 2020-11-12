Truck Driver Kills Scooter Rider Near New Queens ‘Protected’ Bike Lane

A scooter rider is dead after getting run over by the driver of a massive beer distribution truck in Queens on Thursday morning — in or next to a new “protected” bike lane that safe-street advocates have warned lacks sufficient physical protection from cars and trucks.

Police have released little about the 8:30 a.m. crash on Crescent Street near Astoria Boulevard. But according to police, the driver of the Bud Light big rig struck and killed a scooter rider, whose name has not been released, after both made a right turn onto Crescent Street from Astoria Boulevard. Witnesses on the vigilante app Citizen say the victim was trapped under the 18-wheeler, though it is unclear if the victim was riding in the protected bike lane — but a video from the scene shows the truck’s front wheels in the green paint, which, activists say, would be impossible if the lane was truly protected.

“We’ve tweeted @NYC_DOT for weeks that the protection & separation on the 2 way Crescent St bike lane is not enough & that someone will die. And now someone is dead. All because Commissioner Polly Trottenberg designs bike lanes for cars & trucks to drive in. Blood is on her hands,” said Macartney Morris.

We've tweeted @NYC_DOT for weeks that the protection & separation on the 2 way Crescent St bike lane is not enough & that someone will die. And now someone is dead. All because Commissioner Polly Trottenberg designs bike lanes for cars & trucks to drive in. Blood is on her hands. https://t.co/P7cCjeVMnC — macartney (@macartney) November 12, 2020

Fatal crash in Queen's Crescent Street bike path. Can we all agree that a bike lane isn't really "protected" if you can drive a tractor-trailer into it? We can't allow this to keep happening. https://t.co/L1IKkrZ3JC — StreetsPAC (@StreetsPAC) November 12, 2020

And a Department of Transportation sign posted on the corner of Astoria Boulevard and Crescent Street forbids truckers from making a right turn onto Crescent Street, unless for a local delivery — which is what cops say the trucker did. The Crescent Street block is mostly residential and home to a church, so it’s unclear if the driver was making a local delivery or not.

For weeks, cyclists have been sounding the alarm about the two-way bike lane’s lack of physical barriers to keep riders safe from speeding drivers. The Department of Transportation finished installing the pathway last month, adding bendable plastic bollards to discourage drivers from riding in the bike lane. But such flexiposts do not actually prevent cars and trucks from entering what is supposed to be protected space.

The Crescent Street bike lane is a major achievement. Astoria can be a model of successful transit alternatives for all of NYC – but only if we make critical safety improvements. My Astoria colleagues & I at all levels of government call on @NYC_DOT to do just that. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/qqYhbVAyMQ — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) October 22, 2020

Gonna keep highlighting the current deficiencies of the Crescent #bike2QBB lane in an attempt to shame my good friends and talented planners @NYC_DOT. Every single one of you know these blocks are a problem & every single one of you know how to fix it. https://t.co/bChKILpUFP — macartney (@macartney) October 14, 2020

Since its implementation, the bike lane has already had its fair share of problems — drivers have used it as a parking lot; motorists were directed to actually drive onto the green paint; and in one vile instance, one man spat on a cyclist in the bike lane as he tried to get around slower traffic near the Queensboro Bridge.

cars being directed into the crescent street bike lane pic.twitter.com/Ndn61yWFHQ — chad cormorant (@dimpNewYork) October 22, 2020

The victim is at least the 205th person killed on New York City roads so far this year, up from 185 over the same period last year.