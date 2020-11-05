Thursday’s Headlines: Premature Election Syndrome Edition

That was fast. In 24 hours, the nation went from an inevitable Trump sequel to an apparent Biden presidency. So even without results from Nevada, North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania, the vaunted New York City press corps already transitioned to demanding answers to hypotheticals from the mayor.

The main one: “OK, if Biden has won, will he bail out ___________?” (insert “transit,” “the city,” “the municipal workforce” or any other long-suffering urban noun in that blank space).

Mostly, Hizzoner didn’t bite, though he certainly let on that he thinks a newly minted President Biden would do more for Gotham than the devil we know. (NY1, NY Post). The Daily News pointed out de Blasio’s concern that any bailout money might pass through Gov. Cuomo’s Albany sausage grinder.

NY1’s Dan Rivoli looked at the transit implication of a Biden presidency — and determined that the MTA would get some help, but probably not enough.

Meanwhile, the NYPD is still on alert for unrest … though, who, exactly, would be the unrestive ones right now, given that the apparently vanquished president is the one threatening legal action to alter what appear to be the results? (NY Post) Gothamist had full team coverage of the NYPD’s rush to charge anyone with obstructing governmental administration.

And more police brutality was captured on video:

Which provoked this hot take:

The NYPD's unions endorsed Donald Trump and are now beating people in the streets for marching to demand every vote be counted. — The Jewish Worker (@JewishWorker) November 5, 2020

The NYPD also created a horribly done anti-looting video aimed at, again, who? (NY Post)

In other news from a very slow news day (outside of national politics):