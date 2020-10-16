A Round and a Roundy: Keeping the Mayor Warm

Ever wonder what happened to all those great suggestions about warding off carmageddon made to Mayor de Blasio by activists? Our cartoonist did, too.

Every day brings more evidence that the city is not going to do enough to prevent car drivers from overwhelming our streets as transit ridership remains depressed.

You know what else is depressed? The spirit of livable streets advocates.

“I would say that nothing is going on,” Danny Harris, the executive director of Transportation Alternatives and a member of the mayor’s ignored surface transportation panel, recently told Gothamist. “We provided our expertise and support, and we heard nothing back, despite repeated followups.”

Harris suggested that he’s not dispirited by being ignored, but by the mayor ignoring the issue.

“This isn’t about our desire to hear back. The mayor’s lack of action has deadly implications on our city and our streets,” he said.

Well, as our cartoonist suggests, at least Hizzoner will be warm all winter.

