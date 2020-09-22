A Round and a Roundy: The City That Still Sleeps

It remains one of the great ironies of the coronavirus pandemic that our politicians celebrate the heroic, essential workers, while at the same time failing to help them do their heroic, essential work.

Case in point: The New York City subway system remains closed between the hours of 1 and 5 a.m. — hours when the vast majority of riders just want to get home from jobs that the rest of us have the privilege of not thinking about: hospital workers, janitors, overnight ConEd workers, the guys who make the donuts.

So this week’s cartoon is a tribute to those workers — and a scalding burn on Gov. Cuomo (who created the overnight subway ban) and, by extension, Mayor de Blasio (who hasn’t done enough to mitigate it).

