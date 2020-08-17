A Round and a Roundy: DOT Walks Away From its Best Ideas

Cartoon: Bill Roundy
Cartoon: Bill Roundy
Editorial cartoonist Bill Roundy by editorial cartoonist Bill Roundy.
Editorial cartoonist Bill Roundy by editorial cartoonist Bill Roundy.

This week, our editorial cartoonist found himself frustrated by the latest examples of the Department of Transportation backing away from its own very good plans in the face of tiny opposition from car lovers.

First, in Flushing, the city opted to shelve its .3-mile car-free busway plan for Main Street after the neighborhoods Council Member objected. Despite his racist language, DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said the council member-led opposition had some good ideas.

Will we see the return of the busway plan? Probably not this summer (reminder: It was supposed to be finished in June.)

Then last week, the DOT bailed on its plan for a full 3.3-mile dedicated bus lane on Hylan Boulevard on Staten Island, trimming it down to 1.4 miles on one side of the roadway after two council members complained about what would happen to drivers (likely, nothing — there would be less congestion if more people took buses…and more people would take buses if the service was better).

The whole thing just depresses cartoonist Bill Roundy — but he also sees the joy in his work.

“I liked being able to depict the DOT as a dot,” he said.

All of Bill Roundy’s work is archived here.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Eyes on the Street: West 125th Street Gets Its Bus Lanes

By Stephen Miller |
It’s finally happening. More than a year after bus lanes were installed on 125th Street east of Lenox Avenue, the first signs have appeared that DOT will soon be painting red bus-only lanes in West Harlem. The first round of camera-enforced bus lanes, from Lenox to Second Avenue, have helped speed local buses on 125th Street between 7 and […]

Webster Avenue SBS Will Not Have Center-Running Bus Lanes

By Stephen Miller |
This spring, there was a glimmer of hope that Webster Avenue in the Bronx would get the first center-running bus-only lanes in New York. With NYC DOT and the MTA bringing Select Bus Service to Webster Avenue, the center-running option would have been the city’s boldest effort yet to implement high-quality bus rapid transit. While […]

Woodhaven Select Bus Service May Get Physical Separation in Some Areas

By Stephen Miller |
After unveiling the preferred design for six miles of the Woodhaven Boulevard Select Bus Service project earlier this week, DOT and MTA met yesterday with advocates, elected officials, and community board members to go into greater detail. The agencies are considering physical separation for bus lanes at key locations on Woodhaven, and they showed potential designs for the southern stretch of the project on Cross […]