A Round and a Roundy: DOT Walks Away From its Best Ideas

This week, our editorial cartoonist found himself frustrated by the latest examples of the Department of Transportation backing away from its own very good plans in the face of tiny opposition from car lovers.

First, in Flushing, the city opted to shelve its .3-mile car-free busway plan for Main Street after the neighborhoods Council Member objected. Despite his racist language, DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said the council member-led opposition had some good ideas.

Will we see the return of the busway plan? Probably not this summer (reminder: It was supposed to be finished in June.)

Then last week, the DOT bailed on its plan for a full 3.3-mile dedicated bus lane on Hylan Boulevard on Staten Island, trimming it down to 1.4 miles on one side of the roadway after two council members complained about what would happen to drivers (likely, nothing — there would be less congestion if more people took buses…and more people would take buses if the service was better).

The whole thing just depresses cartoonist Bill Roundy — but he also sees the joy in his work.

“I liked being able to depict the DOT as a dot,” he said.

