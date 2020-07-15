Upper West Side Panel Joins Push For Crosstown Bike Lanes Amid Bike Boom

Safe routes sought, especially after a cyclist was killed while traversing Central Park last year.

W. 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue. Photo: Google Maps
W. 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue. Photo: Google Maps

An influential Manhattan panel voted Tuesday night to support a protected bike lane on 72nd Street — joining a growing push for safe routes for cyclists to traverse upper Manhattan amid the city’s COVID-19 bike boom.

Community Board 7’s Transportation Committee voted unanimously during its virtual meeting for a resolution calling for a two-way protected bike lane on 72nd Street from Central Park West to Riverside Drive — a wide street with two lanes for cars in each direction, where a total of 169 crashes, causing 36 injuries, including to eight cyclists and 17 pedestrians, have happened since June 2018, according to Crash Mapper

The support comes after Transportation Alternatives mounted a campaign for crosstown bike lanes, including on 72nd Street. An informal poll from local street-safety advocacy group, Streetopia UWS, found that the most popular crosstown path is 72nd Street, despite its lack of a protected bike lane.

“Respondents named 72nd Street as the most popular crosstown connecting street in the district for cyclists, a finding that buttresses the campaigns of Transportation Alternatives and Streetopia UWS for protected bike lanes along that street from Riverside Drive to York Avenue,” Streetopia UWS’s Lisa Orman wrote in a Streetsblog op-ed back in May.

The need for safe crosstown routes is growing every day as more people are choosing to bike — weekend bike trips across the East River rose by more than 60 percent last month, compared to June 2019, according to the Department of Transportation. And especially on 72nd Street, which connects two popular green spaces, including one of the world’s busiest bike lanes, the Hudson River Greenway. 

“We need crosstown protected bike lanes on many streets of the UWS and 72nd Street is a great place to start. 72nd Street connects us to our two glorious parks, to the East Side, the Hudson River Greenway, and to all of the businesses along West 72nd Street. This will be especially important as people start commuting to schools and work,” Orman said.

The resolution also comes as several upper Manhattan community boards are urging the city to create safe routes for bike riders through Central Park, following the death of a doctor who was killed by a school-bus driver while riding a Citi Bike last year, and a surge in ridership near the park throughout the pandemic.

Orman says she now hopes the board’s neighboring civic panel to the east will take up the call for completing the bike lane along East 72nd from river to river.

The DOT did not immediately respond to a request comment.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Upper East Side Community Board Asks DOT for Crosstown Bike Lanes

By Ben Fried |
Manhattan Community Board 8 passed a resolution Wednesday night asking DOT for crosstown bike lanes on the Upper East Side. Currently the only east-west pair in the neighborhood is on 90th Street and 91st Street. With biking in the neighborhood on the rise and the recent arrival of Citi Bike, it’s increasingly obvious that’s not enough. […]

DOT Has Ruled Out a Crosstown Bike Lane on 72nd Street [Updated]

By Ben Fried |
DOT is studying routes for crosstown bike lanes on the Upper East Side, but it looks like 72nd Street, which could provide a seamless route across Central Park, won’t be one of them. With the arrival of Citi Bike, neighborhood advocates have been pressing DOT to add more crosstown bike connections on the Upper East Side, which […]

Upper East Side Bike Lane Meeting, or Surreal Performance Art?

By David Meyer |
If you ever go to an Upper East Side community board meeting about bike lanes, bring some popcorn. Last night, the Manhattan Community Board 8 transportation committee called the bluff of crosstown bike lane opponents. After a parade of people spoke against DOT’s plan to stripe bike lanes on their blocks, even though they support the […]