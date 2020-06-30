Much-Vaunted NYC Ferry Stumbles as City Reopens Long lines, delays, broken boats mar commutes for angry passengers.

It’s a ferry big letdown.

As commuters start trekking back to work and beaches get closer to the July 1 opening, one much-vaunted transit solution appears to be failing them, big time: Mayor de Blasio’s NYC Ferry has suffered multiple problems in recent days: long lines (because of reduced passenger capacities because of social distancing), delays and slow trips due to mechanical difficulties, little (or wrong) information, missing boats.

You name it, some New Yorker has tweeted recently to complain about it.

@NYCferry any explanation for why the 10:12am northbound ferry from n Williamsburg never showed??? No app update, nothing on the main screen at the dock. Been waiting 25 min here with an over heated infant late for a drs appt. WTF!? — SunPanther (@SunPanther) June 26, 2020

Ferry service was halved because of falling ridership in the pandemic: a first 30-percent cut in March followed by more last month. A new schedule went into effect on June 27 that was supposed to restore some service, but it hasn’t satisfied customers.

“The line in places where people need it like Sunset Park is ridiculous,” tweeted one customer, Juan Ignacio.

@BrooklynSpoke only 10 people allowed in NYC ferry, the line in places where people really need it like Sunset Park is ridiculous. I’m fed up with this mayor, he only has plans for people in cars.

Sorry for the rant, but I feel that you’re the only one who listens and understands — Juan Ignacio (@jiserra) June 21, 2020

An EDC spokesman blamed the hiccups on the vicissitudes of the COVID-19 emergency.

“Even though we added a significant amount of service this past weekend, we still are not operating our normal summer service due to the pandemic,” he said, adding that “vessels were experiencing mechanical issues and had to be taken out of service.”

Change of plans ? No ferry swap. We have to get off and wait for the next one. And they turned people away from this one for being full. So basically @NYCferry is telling us to wait an hour or take a cab. Everyone on this boat should get a refund — Alex Barclay (@AlexTBarclay1) June 28, 2020

The EDC spokesman insisted, however, that “the schedule has not been further reduced. And last week, 99.4 percent of trips were completed. As ridership returns, we are making thoughtful increases in service to meet demand.”

The new schedule “increased service on weekends to the Rockaway and East River routes and brought back AM and PM peak service back to all routes on weekdays.”

The ferry — which costs passengers $2.75, but costs taxpayers $10.73 per-passenger in subsidies — operates five regular routes: East River, South Brooklyn, Rockaway, Astoria, and Soundview. The service, which is run for the city by a for-profit maritime company, Hornblower, plans to create routes to St. George (Staten Island) and Coney Island (that route would need $24.75 a ride in subsidies) in 2021.

That said, who knows — Comptroller Scott Stringer last year demanded that the Department of Transportation take over money-hemorrhaging service.

Operating since 2017, NYC Ferry has turned out to be a rich person’s ride — many routes connect the residents of the luxury housing of the rebuilt Brooklyn waterfront to their creative or Financial District jobs in Downtown. And it’s also something of a fun boat — after all, unlike the subway, you can drink a beer on board. But the ferry has been anything but a party for riders in recent days.

The East River, Astoria and South Brooklyn ferry routes have drawn their share of complaints, but the Rockaway route has emerged as the most trouble-prone, according to Twitter posters.

“The Rockaway route is experiencing delays. To see which departures are affected, please visit the real-time schedules section of ferry.nyc for real-time boat tracking,” NYC Ferry tweeted on June 25, to which an exasperated customer responded, “Is this gonna be every day now?”

Indeed, yes. The ferry tweeted the same message about the Rockaway route on June 26, which was the same day that it ‘fessed up that the East River route was experiencing delays and that “technical difficulties” were causing the mobile NYC Ferry App and digital displays at the ferry landings to display the incorrect schedule. The ferry hasn’t tweeted since June 26 (laying low, perhaps?), but customers were still registering dismay on June 28, when Alex Barclay tweeted that broken boats were forcing passengers to wait interminably at piers.

“Everybody on this boat should get a refund,” he fumed.

Weekday ridership is averaging about 9,000 a day (compared to 22,000 day during the same time last year), while weekend ridership is about 14,000 a day (compared to 37,000 last year), according to the EDC.