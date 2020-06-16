Tuesday’s Headlines: Black Lives Matter Mural Matters Edition

You saw the gorgeous drone shots by Mingomatic that Gothamist posted, but Mayor de Blasio made it official yesterday in a surprise tweet: The “Black Lives Matter” mural on Fulton Street between New York and Brooklyn avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant will get added respect by having the city pedestrianize the block for the entire summer.

The Post also covered, with the Daily News adding in a detail that Mayor de Blasio said the car ban would “make it easier for New Yorkers to continue the anti-police brutality demonstrations.”

JUST IN: Fulton Street in Brooklyn will share the message that #BlackLivesMatter all summer long. We're making the block pedestrians-only and working with the MTA to coordinate nearby transit.https://t.co/WO0raIrJaq — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 15, 2020

That’s a good move, though it created a minor headache for the barely notified MTA, which has rerouted the B25 onto Atlantic Avenue for a few blocks.

In other news: