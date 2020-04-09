Thursday’s Headlines: Train Daddy in Exile Edition

That t-shirt brings back a lot of memories — all of them good.
That t-shirt brings back a lot of memories — all of them good.

We thought we could quit Andy Byford. But then the beloved former NYC Transit president (and how many times have the word “beloved” and “NYC Transit president” been in the same clause?) goes and appears on a Progressive Action TV Facebook webcast today — wearing a t-shirt from Sunny’s Bar in Red Hook!

Some guys just don’t give you a chance to, you know, move on.

In other news:

  • Transit workers are dying at a rate three times that of first responders (NYDN, NY Times). The MTA blamed everyone else (NY Post).
  • Mayor de Blasio admitted that communities of color are being disproportionately decimated by coronavirus. (NY Post)
  • Streetsblog had a decade-long feud with former Westchester Assembly Member Richard Brodsky over his failure to support congestion pricing (and his demagoguing of the issue), but we were very sad to hear that he had died of coronavirus. Even though we disagreed, we appreciated that Brodsky fought for what he believed in. (NY Post, LoHud)
  • It’s a groundswell! WNYC was the latest outlet to follow our weeks-long investigation into the other COVID epidemic: speeding.
  • Look, we’re all going to be voting by mail (and it’s fine … despite what the president says), so here’s how to do it. (amNY)
  • George, we love you, but what the hell is this Bridge of Gowanus story? (Red Hook Star Review)
  • And, finally, Gothamist’s Christopher Robbins couldn’t get a sandwich at Katz’s yesterday. (Takeout-only at the fabled corned beef palace raises the question of whether you can pick your favorite slicer anymore.)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Three Questions for Richard Brodsky

By Ben Fried |
We called Assemblyman Richard Brodsky yesterday to get his comments on the demise of congestion pricing. While he wouldn’t talk to us on the phone, he fielded a few questions over e-mail.  Streetsblog: With congestion pricing off the table and the deadline to receive $354M in federal support about to pass, will other traffic mitigation […]

Dollars for Democracy on Brian Lehrer Today

By Aaron Naparstek |
Today at 11:20am Brian Lehrer digs deeper into the story, published first here on Streetsblog, that congestion pricing opponent Richard Brodsky received more contributions from parking industry interests than any other New York State Assembly Member. You can tune in online. From the WNYC web site: What’s the connection between campaign contributions and policy making? […]

Traffic Congestion Mitigation Commission Opens for Business

By Aaron Naparstek |
Westchester Assembly member Richard Brodsky on Mayor Bloomberg’s congestion pricing proposal: "My problem is that I don’t understand what you’ve proposed." "This is going to be interesting," Straphangers Campaign Senior Staff Attorney Gene Russianoff said as he waited for the start of yesterday’s inaugural Traffic Congestion Mitigation Commission meeting. "Usually with these things, the fix […]

Brodsky Taxes Milk! Toll Plazas Will be Named After Marc Shaw!

By Aaron Naparstek |
With its report released the day before, there wasn’t a lot of news to be found at yesterday’s meeting of the Congestion Mitigation Commission. There was, however, some good political theater and, with the deadline to produce a recommendation approaching, influential commissioners began staking out their positions. The day’s agenda was to discuss the four […]