The Subway Ridership Collapse — In Three Charts

You’ve seen the pictures, now here are the charts.

Friend of Streetsblog Todd Schneider, admitting he had “some extra free time on my hands” created a graphic representation of the subway system’s freefall in ridership since the coronavirus hit in earnest. Ridership is down 74 percent on the subways, NY1’s Dan Rivoli reported this morning, but there’s nothing like a good chart to show what that looks like:

Meanwhile, ridership on Metro-North, the commuter railway from the relatively wealthy northern suburbs, is down 94 percent. The Long Island Rail Road is down 76 parent. Bus ridership is down 61 percent.