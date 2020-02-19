Wednesday’s Headlines: DOT Touts the Green Wave Edition
Nice scoop on Tuesday by amNY’s rising star Mark Hallum, previewing this morning’s Department of Transportation press conference in Herald Square — at which city officials will say they’re ahead of schedule on implementing Mayor de Blasio’s Green Wave initiative launched last year in the middle of a particularly bloody period for cyclists.
Despite amNY’s story, lots of questions remain — and Streetsblog will be there. Until then, here’s yesterday’s news:
- Queens and Brooklyn transit users have been loving the LIRR’s “Atlantic Ticket” — and now they want it expanded. (The City)
- Politico’s Dana Rubinstein offered tantalizing details about how the federal government may end up destroying congestion pricing — and the MTA’s capital plan with it.
- Subway performance is better than it’s been in seven years, the MTA says (NYDN). Gothamist reminded us, alas, that Andy Byford is leaving. Damn you, Gothamist!
- The Taxi and Limousine Commission wants you to report drivers who discriminate against customers. (NYDN)
- The Parks Department needs to better explain why it wants to ruin winter hockey and summer swimming at the popular Lasker center in Central Park. (amNY, NY Post)
- The Post is still really upset about the same graffiti-covered trains that it’s been writing about for days.
- There was another hit and run in Harlem on Tuesday. (amNY‘s Todd Maisel in Weegee mode)