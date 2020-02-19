Wednesday’s Headlines: DOT Touts the Green Wave Edition

Nice scoop on Tuesday by amNY’s rising star Mark Hallum, previewing this morning’s Department of Transportation press conference in Herald Square — at which city officials will say they’re ahead of schedule on implementing Mayor de Blasio’s Green Wave initiative launched last year in the middle of a particularly bloody period for cyclists.

Despite amNY’s story, lots of questions remain — and Streetsblog will be there. Until then, here’s yesterday’s news: