Monday’s Headlines: ‘Car Culture LIV’ Edition

There was definitely some football played on Sunday, but our eyes were focused on the full excess of car culture that thundered across the screen. Here’s our tally:

We weren’t the only one’s focused on car ads. Brent Toderian tweeted out Tom Flood’s awesome anti-car bike ad.

The BEST ad you’ll see this #SuperBowlSunday, the one that should REALLY go viral, brought to you by the humble bicycle, great neighbourhoods for kids, & former car ad making guy @tomflood1. Watch & share as much as you can. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Q2V4deNdLD — Brent Toderian (@BrentToderian) February 3, 2020

And the Times even did a think piece on the new (and soon to be popular) electric Hummer, dubbed the “eco-beast.” Please New York Times. Don’t normalize this. Electric car, schmeletric car. They are still cars. Please. Just. Stop.

Until we banish the automobile, the most we can do is start the work week with a look back at the weekend’s non Super Bowl news: