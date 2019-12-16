A Round and a Roundy: SUVs are Assault Cars

Our cartoonist, Bill Roundy, didn’t need the Department of Transportation to tell him what his own damn eyes have shown him for years: men in SUVs are a menace to society.

According to the latest statistics, 80 percent of crashes are caused by men — and roughly 40 percent of those crashes are committed by men in SUVs. And that’s just in New York City. Nationally, the rise of SUVs has paralleled the rise in pedestrian deaths, which are up 50 percent since 2007.

It’s a national crisis that no one — least of all the auto industry, which, like gun makers, avoids responsibility for how customers violently use its products — wants to talk about.

Thankfully, we have Bill Roundy to draw about it.