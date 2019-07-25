Thursday’s Headlines: An Editor’s Swelling Head Edition

Oh, boy, now we’re never going to hear the end of this. Fresh across the transom yesterday, our increasingly feebled old editor Gersh Kuntzman found out he was named to the City & State “Brooklyn Power 100” list. No reason was cited — perhaps it’s obvious? — but City & State said inclusion on the list meant our editor is one of the borough’s “most influential people in government, business, real estate, art and culture, education and nonprofits.”

In a statement to Streetsblog, Kuntzman said he was “proud, honored, humbled and looking forward to a night of drinking with my 99 equally powerful new best friends.”

Until then, here’s the news from a busy Wednesday: