Thursday’s Headlines: An Editor’s Swelling Head Edition
Oh, boy, now we’re never going to hear the end of this. Fresh across the transom yesterday, our increasingly feebled old editor Gersh Kuntzman found out he was named to the City & State “Brooklyn Power 100” list. No reason was cited — perhaps it’s obvious? — but City & State said inclusion on the list meant our editor is one of the borough’s “most influential people in government, business, real estate, art and culture, education and nonprofits.”
In a statement to Streetsblog, Kuntzman said he was “proud, honored, humbled and looking forward to a night of drinking with my 99 equally powerful new best friends.”
Until then, here’s the news from a busy Wednesday:
- First, just let’s recap all the stories we posted on Streetsblog itself yesterday:
- Transportation Alternatives has a new leader!
- Council Speaker Corey Johnson called for the NYPD to do a better job of keeping bike lanes clear — and then the NYPD said it would!
- We crunched the numbers on Citi Bike’s equity. Guess what? It’s not bad!
- No charges for a truck driver who killed a West Village artist.
- Scott Stringer used our pages to call for more thought to be put into the MTA reorganization (which the MTA board later rubber-stamped, as the Daily News, amNY, NY Post and Politico reported). David Meyer had a good insight.
- Technology is killing our neighborhoods, as apps like Waze re-route drivers out of congestion (caused by themselves and other drivers, by the way) onto quieter residential streets. There oughta be a law! (NY1)
- A Daily News op-ed argues that the city’s app-based taxi regulations are already making Uber and Lyft better — and may provide an example for other cities.
- And, finally, is anyone going to tow away that abandoned truck on the West Street bike lane? (Twitter)