BIKELASH! Bay Ridge CB Rejects DOT Cycle Network — Will City Push Back or Cave?

A Community Board 10 panel rejected a limited plan for bike lanes that removed zero parking, removed zero traffic lanes, and had zero miles of protected bike lanes after a bitter public meeting featuring residents who objected to the city plan because it supposedly removed parking, removed traffic lanes, and had too many protected lanes in it.

The DOT had offered Bay Ridge only a “starter pack” of unsafe painted bike lanes on a few roadways, but a group of 18 vocal Bay Ridge residents persuaded the CB10 traffic and transportation committee to demand that the city do even less.

Last Thursday’s meeting was truly a low point in civic dialogue. It was held as the culmination of a year and a half of intensive public outreach involving over 80 comments on an interactive web portal, hours of public meetings, and an over-capacity public workshop session held in January.

The previous five meetings were cordial and constructive, but Thursday’s mood was sour. Angry residents interrupted the DOT presentation before it was halfway complete. CB10 District Manager Josephine Beckmann asked for the attendees to listen to the proposal first before responding. Many didn’t. Here’s a taste:

Jeff, a resident of 84th Street, was against Citi Bike racks taking up parking spots. Citi Bike is not part of the proposal. Evelyn, also of 84th Street, deemed a proposed lane on her block a “bike lane to nowhere” upon reaching Colonial Road. Colonial Road is an existing class 2 lane that serves the entirety of the north-western part of the neighborhood. Another resident, Michael, was angered by the possibility of bike lanes on Third and Fifth avenues — except that Fifth Avenue isn’t part of the proposal. DOT officials said three times that no parking would be removed, one-third of the residents were angry that the bike lanes would make parking more difficult. Maureen, also a resident of 84th Street, said she objected to bike lanes because they will make it harder to double-park: “Double parking is a way of life in Bay Ridge.” She did not explain why a double-parking driver, who is already breaking the law and subject to a $115 ticket, would change his or her behavior because of the presence of a painted bike lane, which carries the exact same $115 fine. Another resident objected to the protected bike lanes that aren’t in the plan anyway — but seemingly unknowingly made an argument in favor of them by saying the presence of painted bike lanes made opening her car door too difficult. “You just open the door, and you don’t know what’s gonna happen,” she said. “I just don’t wanna deal with the bikes.”



Peter, a resident of 69th Street, summed it up by stating flatly, “I don’t trust DOT not to take some parking spots,” he said, earning applause from the anti-cyclists in the crowd.

Many cyclists were in attendance, but were ignored.

“If you gotta go to a store, take a bus. Or walk. There’s no need to take a bicycle to go shopping, I mean that’s ridiculous,” said Frank, who said he commonly drives in Dyker Heights. Linda, another lifelong resident, briefly confused DOT officials by railing against a protected bike lane on 23rd Street in Manhattan where she visits her son. “We don’t need to get around with bikes. You do that when you’re children!” she said.

Other residents were, yes, even more blunt.

“I don’t see a reason for bicycles.” said Dee, a resident of 73rd Street. “Nobody rides in the bike lane unless it’s a delivery guy.” She demanded to know if there are any “studies” on the number of cyclists injured or dead in the neighborhood. (Point of information: Multiple city websites offer that information. In the 17 months between January 2018 and the end of May, 2019, there have been 3,870 crashes in Community Board 10 alone, causing injuries to 60 cyclists, 218 pedestrians and 655 motorists. That’s roughly eight crashes per day in just Bay Ridge and Dyker Heights.

Claudette Workman, DOT Deputy Brooklyn Borough Commissioner, tried to calm the crowd down, emphasizing that the agency’s plan — painted lanes on the southbound side of Bay Ridge Boulevard and 11th Avenue, on the northbound side of Third and 10th avenues, on the eastbound 64th and 85th streets, on the westbound 65th and 84th streets and painted bike lane on each side of Bay Ridge Parkway — would make the roads safe for “every single road user.” She was booed upon mentioning the word “every.”

(Here’s a point of information about how bullying city officials can work to the detriment of all: The DOT’s own studies show that painted lanes are less safe for all road users than protected bike lanes, but the city offered Bay Ridge what it called a “starter pack” because it feared a backlash during this yearlong process from drivers who would object to the removal of parking. But the agency’s appeasement of drivers had the very opposite effect: It emboldened them to storm the final meeting in a long process and reject even basic markings.)

Cycling advocates tried to calm down the crowd. “This meeting strikes me, as someone who has come to all the other meetings, as unusual because the last meeting it was more 50-50 pro and con. This meeting really seems overly aggressive against bicycles.” said Rona Merrill, one of the seven pro-cyclists to speak. Another cyclist attempted to calm the angry murmurs in the room by ending his comment with, “I hope we can still be friends.”

Traffic & Transportation Committee member Dean Rasinya claimed that the public session was a sincere effort to hear from the community and later added, “There is a legitimate concern that we don’t have enough bike lanes in Bay Ridge.”

But then he added, “Personally, I don’t want to see any bike lanes” and initiated each motion to disapprove each bike lane. Without a quorum of committee members present, he only needed two other members to kill each bike lane as it was brought up in a line-item vote.

Committee members did not mention any statistics or studies relating to either car, pedestrian, or cyclist safety in their deliberations. Nor did they request clarification from the DOT representatives, who sat 30 feet away awaiting the results of the vote. The total length of deliberations was 15 minutes. All the lanes were rejected with one exception: a route running north along Ridge Boulevard, which was intended as a companion to the Third avenue route, which ran south. Without its parallel companion, which was rejected unanimously, it is functionally incomplete.

Painted lanes in Dyker Heights lanes — along 64th and 66th streets and 10th and 11th avenues — were approved unanimously. But public comments from residents of Dyker Heights were oddly lacking. Instead, a disproportionate number of anti-bike-lane protestors came from a three block section along 84th and 85th streets.

Bike South Brooklyn! founder Brian Hedden figured out why: the Community Board “sent notices to [residents of] 85th and 84th streets, so they got people saying not to put bike lanes on 85th and 84th street,” he said. “If they canvassed 74th and 75th streets, they’d have people saying not to put lanes there, too.” Community Board 10 primarily relies on expensive direct mailers, and lacks a social media presence for publicizing events beyond a narrow geographic range often a few blocks in size.

“They were definitely informed to come and speak against it, but I don’t think they understand it,” agreed cyclist Ed Yoo.

And another cyclist, Patrick, who traveled from Gravesend to participate in the meeting, told Streetsblog that it was bizarre that some Bay Ridge residents claimed they didn’t know about the yearlong planning process.

“I’ve known about it for so long now,” he said. “It’s been one of the only things on my mind. I thought this was going to be as civil as the last meeting.”

The committee’s recommendations now head to a final full board vote on June 17. The Department of Transportation can, of course, ignore the community board’s vote, which is only advisory. The agency has done that in many neighborhoods, but also has chosen to delay bike lane plans in other neighborhoods.

Daniel Hetteix is the host and producer of Radio Free Bay Ridge, a hyper-local neighborhood podcast. You can listen to the meeting above in its entirety at Radio Free Bay Ridge’s community archive.