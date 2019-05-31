Friday’s Headlines: OMNY is Here Edition

The MTA’s new fare card — the no-card, virtual wallet system called OMNY — will launch in 16 stations today, and naturally Gothamist is reporting that your data will be up for grabs (news flash: it already is!). We’ll be at the official photo-op at Bowling Green to ask Andy Byford if every time we swipe into the subway system at the Bowery station we’ll get targeted Google ads for cleaning products (at least that would make sense!). Frankly, the bigger concern, as Guse at the Newsuh pointed out, is that OMNY isn’t taking monthly passes right now.

In any event, here’s the news:

One last thing: Mayor de Blasio will head to South Carolina tonight. Wonder why.