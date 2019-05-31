Friday’s Headlines: OMNY is Here Edition
The MTA’s new fare card — the no-card, virtual wallet system called OMNY — will launch in 16 stations today, and naturally Gothamist is reporting that your data will be up for grabs (news flash: it already is!). We’ll be at the official photo-op at Bowling Green to ask Andy Byford if every time we swipe into the subway system at the Bowery station we’ll get targeted Google ads for cleaning products (at least that would make sense!). Frankly, the bigger concern, as Guse at the Newsuh pointed out, is that OMNY isn’t taking monthly passes right now.
In any event, here’s the news:
- Like Streetsblog, other media pointed out the questionable viability of the mayor’s BQX streetcar. (the NYDN played it straight, while the NY Post pointed out that the trolley needs free transfers to the MTA-run subway, which is not guaranteed. Gothamist offered a rare chronological TLDR. And amNY focused on the points made by critics.) Hat tip to Dan Rivoli’s literature-evoking tabloid lede on the NY1 print version.
- The DOT is ready to extend bike lanes on Columbus and Amsterdam avenues further south — and has devised a new plan for cycling through Columbus Circle. (Patch)
- The subway brake puller was indicted on many charges — like, this wasn’t a one-time thing. (NY Post)
- Must read: NY Magazine’s Josh Barro did a deep dive on why subway improvements cost so damn much.
- And in case you missed it, Streetsblog reported on a hole in the Times’s long expose on the taxi industry that put Uber and Lyft on the hook a bit more.
One last thing: Mayor de Blasio will head to South Carolina tonight. Wonder why.