NYPD: Driver Kills Elderly Woman in Queens Crosswalk

Photo: Gersh Kuntzman
Photo: Gersh Kuntzman

A driver hit and killed an elderly woman in a crosswalk near the Queensboro Bridge on Wednesday morning — but is not yet facing any charges, police said.

The unidentified 40-year-old motorist struck 93-year-old Lillian Muller on the inner roadway of the complicated exit ramp on the Queens side of the fabled bridge at about 5:30 a.m. Cops say Muller had been attempting to cross 27th Street when the driver hit her with his 2001 Hyundai Elantra.

The driver remained at the scene, but police did not issue any summonses, such as for failure to yield or failure to exercise due care. Cops say the investigation is ongoing.

The area surrounding the bridge is a notorious hotspot for crashes, with 102 collisions reported since January, 2018, on just the seven blocks of Queensboro Plaza South where cars exit the bridge. Seven pedestrians and 28 motorists were injured.

Over the same period in the 108th Precinct, which includes the westernmost (and unprotected) stretch of Queens Boulevard, there were 6,307 crashes, causing injuries to 107 cyclists, 223 pedestrians and 1,260 motorists. That’s roughly 13 crashes per day.

  • 1ifbyrain2ifbytrain

    but police did not issue any summonses, such as for failure to yield or failure to exercise due care.” why isn’t “caused death” one of these?

  • Zero Vision

    The answer to “How many dead people will it take for Bill de Blasio to take this problem seriously?” is “Come back and ask again when more people have died.”

