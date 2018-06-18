Today’s Headlines
- State Senate Chucks Life-Saving Speed Cams Into End-of-Session Bill Larded With Poison Pills (News)
- Shoup’s Prescription for Getting a Price on NYC’s Free Parking: Distribute Revenue Fairly (NYT)
- MTA Will Stop Blaming Passenger Crowding as the Default Reason for Subway Delays (News)
- Drunk Driver Kills David Bloomer, 32, Crossing Tompkins Ave in Stapleton (News)
- Stay Tuned as Van Bramer Formulates Position on the Bike Infrastructure He Asked For (Sunnyside Post)
- Ex-MTA Construction Chief Breezes Through the Revolving Door to Contractor Tutor Perini (Post)
- More Coverage of DOT’s New Mobility Report (News, Post, CBS2)
- Which Gets a Federal Loan First: Gateway Tunnel or Hudson Yards Towers Built on Top of It? (Politico)
- A 712-Car Garage Rises in DUMBO, Right Next to the F Train (Bridge)
- Pick-Up Driver Rear-Ends MTA Bus and Injures 13 Passengers (News)
- Unlicensed Driver Seriously Injures Man in Chelsea. Post: LOL Check Out This Wordplay!
