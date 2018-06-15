Eyes on the Street: Signs of Greenway Progress on Flushing Avenue Construction of the two-way raised bikeway is underway, three years behind schedule.

Work is visibly underway on the Flushing Avenue segment of the Brooklyn Waterfront Greenway, an important link to the Manhattan Bridge that’s been bogged down for years in capital construction delays.

Brian Howald posted this photo on Twitter last night, and the Department of Design and Construction confirmed that the orange barrels are marking off. The estimated completion date in March 31, 2019, according to DDC’s project database.

The two-way bike lane on Flushing Avenue will run at sidewalk grade between Navy Street and Williamsburg Street, next to the Brooklyn Navy Yard. It’s one of the 23 capital projects that will eventually comprise the 14-mile greenway.

Brooklyn Community Board 2 endorsed the plan for Flushing Avenue way back in 2013, and construction was supposed to begin the following year. But DDC’s contractor did not get started until fall 2017 — three years behind schedule. Earlier this year, DDC told Streetsblog that work was delayed two years while National Grid relocated a gas main between Navy Street and Williamsburg Street.

DDC seems to be making an effort to better inform people about the status of its projects, posting contact information for the community liaison for the Flushing Avenue bikeway: