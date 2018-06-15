Eyes on the Street: Signs of Greenway Progress on Flushing Avenue

Construction of the two-way raised bikeway is underway, three years behind schedule.

The new bikeway taking shape on Flushing Avenue in Brooklyn. Photo: Twitter/Brian Howald
Work is visibly underway on the Flushing Avenue segment of the Brooklyn Waterfront Greenway, an important link to the Manhattan Bridge that’s been bogged down for years in capital construction delays.

Brian Howald posted this photo on Twitter last night, and the Department of Design and Construction confirmed that the orange barrels are marking off. The estimated completion date in March 31, 2019, according to DDC’s project database.

The two-way bike lane on Flushing Avenue will run at sidewalk grade between Navy Street and Williamsburg Street, next to the Brooklyn Navy Yard. It’s one of the 23 capital projects that will eventually comprise the 14-mile greenway.

Image: NYC DOT/DDC/Parsons
Brooklyn Community Board 2 endorsed the plan for Flushing Avenue way back in 2013, and construction was supposed to begin the following year. But DDC’s contractor did not get started until fall 2017 — three years behind schedule. Earlier this year, DDC told Streetsblog that work was delayed two years while National Grid relocated a gas main between Navy Street and Williamsburg Street.

DDC seems to be making an effort to better inform people about the status of its projects, posting contact information for the community liaison for the Flushing Avenue bikeway:

  • J

    The sad thing is that this is not a very good capital design, which does not appear to have been improved at all in the 5 years since it was first approved. Problems (still) include:

    1) Permanently building a narrow 8′ bike path on an increasingly busy route seems highly misguided.
    2) “shared space” at bus stops creates unnecessary ped-bike conflicts and ignores obvious solutions like bus bulbs.

  • J

    Also, this was first proposed EIGHT YEAR AGO in 2010! The crappy buffered lanes were supposed to be a protected 2-way path, but DOT caved to NIMBYs, and we got stuck with crappy lanes for half a decade.

    https://nyc.streetsblog.org/2010/03/17/dot-proposes-flushing-ave-bikeway-in-prelude-to-major-greenway-push/

  • Jeff

    I rode by this last night and I’m a bit worried. Anyone who’s wondering why I’m worried should look at the work that’s being done thus far on Flushing, and then go look at West St in Greenpoint. They seem to be constructing something similar, and West St is completely dysfunctional.

  • Simon Phearson

    I haven’t ridden on West Street since they started work on it. What’s dysfunctional about it?

  • Reader

    I guess it’s good news, but the cycling volumes on this street are going to make this very expensive capital buildout functionally obsolete in barely a few years. Why do we keep locking in concrete designs based on yesterday’s cycling counts and not on the cycling levels we’re starting to get and could actually get with even better designs? Such a waste!

  • It’s a mountable curb with no protection and the bike lane is the same color as the street. It’s used as parking.

  • mikecherepko

    I avoid Flushing because cops target cyclists for harassment there. Are they going to stop?

  • Simon Phearson

    Like Vernon, then.

  • It would be great if these improvements came with signs that allowed people on bikes to go through T intersections after yielding to peds first. Standard practice in other places, including Paris.

  • Scroller

    I do the same. What’s the law on raised bike lanes at T-intersections? Are you considered part of the street and controlled by the traffic light? Or are you considered part of the sidewalk and able to continue?

