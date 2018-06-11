This Week: Southern Brooklyn Bike Lanes, Parking Permits, Queens Boulevard Phase 4

It’s the last full week of spring on the Streetsblog calendar — get your community board fix in soon before summer recess sets in!

Check the calendar for more info on these events.

Monday: On the agenda for the Brooklyn Community Board 7 transportation committee: the Sunset Park street infrastructure plan for First to Third Avenues from 39th to 45th Streets; an update from MTA on R tunnel construction, schedule, and impact on Fourth Avenue; and a speed hump proposed for 41st Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues. 4201 Fourth Avenue, Brooklyn. 6:30 p.m.

A City Council transportation committee hearing will consider several bills about parking, including one mandating a residential parking permit program and multiple bills to reduce parking placard abuse. City Hall. 10 a.m. Also Tuesday: Go for a neighborhood ride with the Myrtle Avenue Brooklyn Partnership and The Brown Bike Girl, starting in Fort Greene Park. All ages and abilities welcome, and Citi Bikes will be provided to people older than 16 who don’t have a bike. Register for free on Facebook. Washington Park and Willoughby Avenue. 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn Community Board 10 continues to discuss the east-west bike route DOT presented earlier this month, which would provide little besides sharrows on most of the route. 8119 Fifth Ave, Brooklyn. 7 p.m. Wednesday: DOT will present the fourth phase of the Queens Boulevard redesign, between Yellowstone Boulevard and Union Turnpike, to Queens Community Board 6. Following an earlier presentation of this project in May, DOT is billing this one as “informational” and will not seek a vote. Kew Gardens Community Center, 8002 Kew Gardens Rd # 202, Jamaica. 7:45 p.m.

Drop us a line if you have an event we should know about.