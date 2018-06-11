This Week: Southern Brooklyn Bike Lanes, Parking Permits, Queens Boulevard Phase 4

The new bike lane on Queens Boulevard.
Cycling has doubled while pedestrian and cyclist injuries have dropped where NYC DOT redesigned the Queens Boulevard service roads. Photo: NYC DOT

It’s the last full week of spring on the Streetsblog calendar — get your community board fix in soon before summer recess sets in!

Check the calendar for more info on these events.

  • Monday: On the agenda for the Brooklyn Community Board 7 transportation committee: the Sunset Park street infrastructure plan for First to Third Avenues from 39th to 45th Streets; an update from MTA on R tunnel construction, schedule, and impact on Fourth Avenue; and a speed hump proposed for 41st Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues. 4201 Fourth Avenue, Brooklyn. 6:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday: A City Council transportation committee hearing will consider several bills about parking, including one mandating a residential parking permit program and multiple bills to reduce parking placard abuse. City Hall. 10 a.m.
  • Also Tuesday: Go for a neighborhood ride with the Myrtle Avenue Brooklyn Partnership and The Brown Bike Girl, starting in Fort Greene Park. All ages and abilities welcome, and Citi Bikes will be provided to people older than 16 who don’t have a bike. Register for free on Facebook. Washington Park and Willoughby Avenue. 6:30 p.m.
  • More Tuesday: Brooklyn Community Board 10 continues to discuss the east-west bike route DOT presented earlier this month, which would provide little besides sharrows on most of the route. 8119 Fifth Ave, Brooklyn. 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday: DOT will present the fourth phase of the Queens Boulevard redesign, between Yellowstone Boulevard and Union Turnpike, to Queens Community Board 6. Following an earlier presentation of this project in May, DOT is billing this one as “informational” and will not seek a vote. Kew Gardens Community Center, 8002 Kew Gardens Rd # 202, Jamaica. 7:45 p.m.

Watch the calendar for updates. Drop us a line if you have an event we should know about.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

NASCAR Parade Rolls Through Midtown This Morning

By Aaron Naparstek |
The top 10 NASCAR drivers drove a "victory lap" around Midtown Manhattan this morning as a part of "Championship Week." While Streetsblog would like to interpret this as an elaborate promotion for the creation of a congestion relief zone, it seems more likely that this is more about selling spaghetti sauce, laundry detergent and mayonnaise and getting […]

Parking Guru Donald Shoup Coming to Town Monday

By Brad Aaron |
 Donald Shoup, author of The High Cost of Free Parking, will be in New York next week, with a number of events on Monday culminating in an evening appearance at Fordham University. Here’s a rundown. Press Walk-Thru of One of NYC’s Worst Streets to ParkMonday, December 10, 12 noonSE Corner of 6th Avenue and West […]

Cast Your Vote for the 2009 Streetsies

By Ben Fried |
Streetsblog is about to go dark for the holiday, so we’ve got something that will hopefully keep you satisfied until Monday. Polls. Lots of polls. The last thing we publish every year is the Streetsies, our final burst of awards and commentary. This time we’re adding a "people’s choice" wrinkle. The voting is open in […]

Cyclist, Pedestrian Injured in Two East Side Crashes

By Brad Aaron |
Police talk to a man and woman at Essex and Rivington, where a cyclist was injured Monday night. Photo: DNAinfo A pedestrian and a cyclist have been hurt in separate Manhattan crashes since last night. DNAinfo reports that a cyclist was hit Monday at the corner of Essex and Rivington Streets: Shortly after the crash, […]