Today’s Headlines
- RPA Proposes Shake-Up of Metro Commuter Rail (AMNY)
- MTA and NJ Transit Lag on Positive Train Control Upgrades (Politico)
- Students Tell Vice How Their Lives Will Be Upended by the L Shutdown
- Accessibility Advocate Jessica Murray Has the Skinny on Recent Ride With Andy Byford
- Byford to Meet With Upper West Siders Tomorrow (Rag)
- Voice Has an Explainer on the MTA’s Faulty New Signals at Bergen Street
- DOT Got Around to Striping Crosswalks on 96th Street (Rag)
- Family Members Mourn Brooklyn Hit-and-Run Victim Dorothy Parker (News)
- Don’t Count on NYPD to Stop the Next Dorothy Bruns (Bx Times)
- Is the Empire State Development Corporation Prepping for Yankee Stadium Part 2? (Voice)
