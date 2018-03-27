Today’s Headlines
- Cuomo Working Behind the Scenes for Congestion Pricing, According to Team Cuomo (NYT)
- Daily News: Even in Queens, Opposition to Congestion Pricing Is Weak — Get It Done
- Congestion Pricing Would Change How Errol Louis Commutes and He Wants Albany to Pass It (News)
- NYT and AMNY Urge Albany to Legislate Congestion Toll Tech, If Not the Actual Tolls
- MTA Falsified Reports on Subway Delays, Assigning Causes Where They Weren’t Known (News)
- Corey Johnson Rips Cuomo’s “Fly By Night” Value Capture Proposal (News)
- Crain’s to Cuomo: Forget About Expropriating City Tax Revenue and Focus on Congestion Pricing
- Lorenzo Anderson, Victim of August Hit-and-Run, Has Died From His Injuries (News)
- Scott Rechler: Toss Out Current MTA Contracting Practices and Start From Scratch (Crain’s)
- Mercer-Backed Front Group Tries to Convert Frustration Over MTA Into Anti-Union Aggression (WNYC)
- Financials for Tappan Zee Replacement May Not Be as Rosy as Cuomo Claims (LoHud)
