No Evidence of de Blasio’s Placard “Crackdown” on Adams Street in Downtown Brooklyn

Placard-abusing government employees make the Adams Street bike lane an obstacle course, just as they did 15 years ago.

Responding to public backlash after he voluntarily reissued tens of thousands of parking placards to city school teachers, Mayor de Blasio promised back in May that NYPD would start taking placard abuse seriously.

Given that many placard abusers are cops and NYPD has resisted any attempt to reform the placard system, the public had no reason to take the mayor’s proclamation seriously. Six months later, placard abuse is still commonplace.

Downtown Brooklyn is a rats nest of illegal parking. In this Streetfilms Shortie, Clarence Eckerson compares the state of Adams Street today to the conditions in 2002. As you can see, employees who work in nearby government buildings in 2017 are as free to double-park in the bike lane as they were 15 years ago.

If de Blasio is cracking down on placard abuse, as he said he would, there’s no evidence of it here.

  • Zero Vision

    Announcing a crackdown and then not following through is worse than never having announced one in the first place. De Blasio, who is already seen as weak and feckless by the cops, looks even weaker now. Just a dumb move by a cowardly man that will make the situation worse in the long run.

  • AnoNYC

    We need this guy in office:

  • Larry Littlefield

    Streetsblog isn’t being fair. Should have surveyed Adams Street BEFORE the election.

    No one believe there would be any crackdown afterward.

  • MyBrooklyn1

    Losers call it how it is….Criminals in uniforms aka cops and Criminals in Suits aka law makers/politicians

