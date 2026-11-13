Friday’s Headlines: Make Delivery Work Edition

Should delivery apps provide their workers with a place to rest, use the bathroom, store equipment and charge their e-bike batteries?

That’s the premise of Council Member Harvey Epstein’s new bill, introduced on Thursday.

“The delivery apps aren’t doing things to ensure there’s bike storage and rest areas,” said Epstein, who has been navigating a two-year battle over an ad hoc rest area and hub for African delivery workers on E. 11th Street between First Avenue and Avenue A. “We are introducing a bill today to create that system and that structure. Instead of relying on the restaurants and just public streets in New York, the delivery companies have a real responsibility to make this work.”

Workers store hundreds of bikes on the block while resting and making use of a local community center, Cafewal, but some residents have complained about their presence, and NYPD has repeatedly blitzed the area to issue violations and confiscate bikes.

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