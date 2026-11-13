Friday’s Headlines: Make Delivery Work Edition
Council Member Harvey Epstein wants to force delivery apps to provide rest areas, bathrooms and e-bike charging for their workers. Plus more news.
12:01 AM EST on November 13, 2026
Before joining Streetsblog, Sophia Lebowitz was a filmmaker and journalist covering transportation and culture in New York City.
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