Friday’s Headlines: Trump’s Truths Edition
President Trump sort of inadvertently made an argument for banning horse carriages from Central Park on Thursday when he critiicized the City Council's 40-7-2 vote to end the Central Park horse carriage industry with an ill-conceived analogy to cars.
By David Meyer
12:01 AM EDT on October 23, 2026
David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as an editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post and is now Managing Editor.
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