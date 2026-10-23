Friday’s Headlines: Trump’s Truths Edition

President Trump sort of inadvertently made an argument for banning horse carriages from Central Park on Thursday when he critiicized the City Council’s 40-7-2 vote to end the Central Park horse carriage industry with an ill-conceived analogy to cars.

“So sad to see the beloved Central Park Horse-drawn Carriage Industry ending after over a Century, based largely on one tragic accident,” the president posted. “When there is a car accident in the area, of which there are many, they don’t stop cars from entering the Park. So why would they stop the Carriages?”

So sad to see the beloved Central Park Horse-drawn Carriage Industry ending after over a Century, based largely on one tragic accident. When there is a car accident in the area, of which there are many, they don’t stop cars from entering the Park. So why would they stop the… pic.twitter.com/1juUyhRFx3 — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) October 22, 2026

It’s funny, of course, because cars have been banned from the Central Park Drives since 2018, after a 50-year process of city officials incrementally reducing motor vehicle access to the public space.

But the day’s Streetsbloggy GOP hits didn’t stop there, as a speaker at the president’s Thursday night campaign stop in Iowa praised Trump for his U.S. DOT’s efforts to rip up bike lanes in Washington, D.C. and defund bike lane projects all over the country:

“Thank God you’re building the ballroom. Thank God you’re getting rid of those awful bike lanes, by the way. We don’t ride bicycles in Iowa, we right Harley Davidsons,” Republican candidate for Congress Joe Mitchell told the crowd.

Joe Mitchell: "Thank God you're building the ballroom. Thank God you're getting rid of those awful bike lanes. We don't ride bicycles in Iowa." pic.twitter.com/pMkgvYZhv0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2026

In other news:

A cyclist was injured in an head-on e-bike-on-e-bike crash on 110th Street, which does not have the two-way protected bike lanes DOT has installed on perimeter roads of parks across the five boroughs. (Patch)

An off-duty NYPD cop evaded charges for the December 2025 vehicular killing of a pedestrian in Rockland County. (Daily Voice)

HelloFresh faces a lawsuit over alleged “discrimination, harassment, and forced labor” at its Newark warehouse. (Documented)

The MTA is getting started on signal modernization for the A and C subway lines, which it expects to take six years. (Daily News, amNY, Gothamist)

New Jersey bus commuters face years of pain as the Port Authority begins construction on a new Midtown bus terminal. (NY Times)

All eyes on London as Mayor Sadiq Khan pedestrianizes Oxford Street. (The Guardian)

The Post mostly ignored the Teamsters’ rally in support of the Delivery Protection Act to require Amazon to directly hire its delivery workers, instead focusing on a competing rally against the bill that muddled the line between worker and boss.

And finally, watch Gersh Kuntzman’s latest “criminal mischief” brush with public altercation: